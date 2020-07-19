All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
5054 Rockvalley Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom and 3 Baths single family home in Blackhorse community of Rancho Palos Verdes! Features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, A large living room with fire place , dining room area with high ceilings, a downstairs bedroom suite with a bathroom and private entrance , the upstairs has two good size bedrooms with a hall bath and a nice size master suite with bath and walk-in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Rockvalley Road have any available units?
5054 Rockvalley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 5054 Rockvalley Road have?
Some of 5054 Rockvalley Road's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5054 Rockvalley Road currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Rockvalley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Rockvalley Road pet-friendly?
No, 5054 Rockvalley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 5054 Rockvalley Road offer parking?
Yes, 5054 Rockvalley Road offers parking.
Does 5054 Rockvalley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Rockvalley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Rockvalley Road have a pool?
No, 5054 Rockvalley Road does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Rockvalley Road have accessible units?
No, 5054 Rockvalley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Rockvalley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5054 Rockvalley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
