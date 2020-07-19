5054 Rockvalley Road

Amenities
4 bedroom and 3 Baths single family home in Blackhorse community of Rancho Palos Verdes! Features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, A large living room with fire place , dining room area with high ceilings, a downstairs bedroom suite with a bathroom and private entrance , the upstairs has two good size bedrooms with a hall bath and a nice size master suite with bath and walk-in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining.