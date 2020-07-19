5054 Rockvalley Road

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

4 bedroom and 3 Baths single family home in Blackhorse community of Rancho Palos Verdes! Features a remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, A large living room with fire place , dining room area with high ceilings, a downstairs bedroom suite with a bathroom and private entrance , the upstairs has two good size bedrooms with a hall bath and a nice size master suite with bath and walk-in closet. Large backyard perfect for entertaining.