All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 4925 Rockvalley.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
4925 Rockvalley
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

4925 Rockvalley

4925 Rockvalley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4925 Rockvalley Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Simply elegant home on quiet street in picturesque neighborhood! Beautiful marble foyer flows into spacious living room with high ceilings and marble fireplace. Relax next to the fire or enjoy a meal in formal dining room that flows into bright and open kitchen with breakfast nook where windows highlight views of private yard, surrounding canyons, and city lights. Generous living room features built in cabinetry, media station, and wet bar. All bedrooms upstairs enjoy canyon and city views. Charming master suite also enjoys large walk-in closet and updated bathroom with large shower. Additional guest room/ office/ den and large bathroom with shower conveniently located downstairs. Don't miss out on this picturesque home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4925 Rockvalley have any available units?
4925 Rockvalley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
Is 4925 Rockvalley currently offering any rent specials?
4925 Rockvalley is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4925 Rockvalley pet-friendly?
No, 4925 Rockvalley is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 4925 Rockvalley offer parking?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not offer parking.
Does 4925 Rockvalley have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4925 Rockvalley have a pool?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not have a pool.
Does 4925 Rockvalley have accessible units?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not have accessible units.
Does 4925 Rockvalley have units with dishwashers?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4925 Rockvalley have units with air conditioning?
No, 4925 Rockvalley does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles