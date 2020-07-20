4925 Rockvalley

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Simply elegant home on quiet street in picturesque neighborhood! Beautiful marble foyer flows into spacious living room with high ceilings and marble fireplace. Relax next to the fire or enjoy a meal in formal dining room that flows into bright and open kitchen with breakfast nook where windows highlight views of private yard, surrounding canyons, and city lights. Generous living room features built in cabinetry, media station, and wet bar. All bedrooms upstairs enjoy canyon and city views. Charming master suite also enjoys large walk-in closet and updated bathroom with large shower. Additional guest room/ office/ den and large bathroom with shower conveniently located downstairs. Don't miss out on this picturesque home!