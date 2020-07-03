3355 Palo Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets basketball court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse bbq/grill

Ocean View Dream Home above Trump Golf! Available for rent. Fengshui Oasis starts from the main level featured with huge formal living room, bonus room or office and one bedroom, open floor style family room, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, entertainment room with a bar and a powder room. Balcony has the best Sunrise, Sunset View across the Catalina Island. Side yard has a lot of space great for BBQ or party. Backyard is featured with a basketball court and the privacy that has no house behind. The upper level has four bedrooms and three bathrooms including master suite with a fireplace, balcony with gorgeous view. The master bathroom with skylight with an over sized shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the living style of Palos Verdes with its breathtaking views, award-winning schools, and a sophisticated neighborhood. This truly cannot be missed with easy access to the freeway, shopping, trails and parks.