Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 PM

3355 Palo Vista Drive

3355 Palo Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3355 Palo Vista Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
basketball court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Ocean View Dream Home above Trump Golf! Available for rent. Fengshui Oasis starts from the main level featured with huge formal living room, bonus room or office and one bedroom, open floor style family room, formal dining, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, entertainment room with a bar and a powder room. Balcony has the best Sunrise, Sunset View across the Catalina Island. Side yard has a lot of space great for BBQ or party. Backyard is featured with a basketball court and the privacy that has no house behind. The upper level has four bedrooms and three bathrooms including master suite with a fireplace, balcony with gorgeous view. The master bathroom with skylight with an over sized shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the living style of Palos Verdes with its breathtaking views, award-winning schools, and a sophisticated neighborhood. This truly cannot be missed with easy access to the freeway, shopping, trails and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have any available units?
3355 Palo Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have?
Some of 3355 Palo Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3355 Palo Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3355 Palo Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3355 Palo Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3355 Palo Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3355 Palo Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

