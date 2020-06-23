32502 Seahill Drive

Amenities

Wow! This three story end unit boasts mesmerizing ocean Catalina views on one side and lush hillside views on the other. Take a look at the stunning kitchen/bar upgrades, including quartzite counters, beautiful new sinks & faucets and recessed lighting. Additional appointments include gleaming hardwood floors, dual-paned windows and a spacious master with walk-in closet. New pavers in the rear patio yard add to your indoor/outdoor experience, which includes four balconies and two yards. There is also an oversized two-car attached garage with generous storage. Relaxed resort style living awaits you with a community pool, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse. A nearby ocean bluff trail will lead you to the five star restaurants and hotel at Terranea. Enjoy the good life!



Looking for a non-smoking Tenant with excellent credit. Owner may consider a pet. For your private showing, text 310-940-9240 with a minimum of 24 hour notice.