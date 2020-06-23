All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated April 5 2019 at 1:35 PM

32502 Seahill Drive

32502 Seahill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

32502 Seahill Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Wow! This three story end unit boasts mesmerizing ocean Catalina views on one side and lush hillside views on the other. Take a look at the stunning kitchen/bar upgrades, including quartzite counters, beautiful new sinks & faucets and recessed lighting. Additional appointments include gleaming hardwood floors, dual-paned windows and a spacious master with walk-in closet. New pavers in the rear patio yard add to your indoor/outdoor experience, which includes four balconies and two yards. There is also an oversized two-car attached garage with generous storage. Relaxed resort style living awaits you with a community pool, spa, tennis courts and clubhouse. A nearby ocean bluff trail will lead you to the five star restaurants and hotel at Terranea. Enjoy the good life!

Looking for a non-smoking Tenant with excellent credit. Owner may consider a pet. For your private showing, text 310-940-9240 with a minimum of 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32502 Seahill Drive have any available units?
32502 Seahill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 32502 Seahill Drive have?
Some of 32502 Seahill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32502 Seahill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32502 Seahill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32502 Seahill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 32502 Seahill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 32502 Seahill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32502 Seahill Drive offers parking.
Does 32502 Seahill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32502 Seahill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32502 Seahill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32502 Seahill Drive has a pool.
Does 32502 Seahill Drive have accessible units?
No, 32502 Seahill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32502 Seahill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32502 Seahill Drive has units with dishwashers.
