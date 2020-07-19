All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 3102 Corinna Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
3102 Corinna Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

3102 Corinna Drive

3102 Corinna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3102 Corinna Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Upgraded one level home with fabulous view & pool This home designed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Corinna Drive have any available units?
3102 Corinna Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 3102 Corinna Drive have?
Some of 3102 Corinna Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Corinna Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Corinna Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Corinna Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3102 Corinna Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 3102 Corinna Drive offer parking?
No, 3102 Corinna Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3102 Corinna Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Corinna Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Corinna Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3102 Corinna Drive has a pool.
Does 3102 Corinna Drive have accessible units?
No, 3102 Corinna Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Corinna Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3102 Corinna Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles