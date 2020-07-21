All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

30509 Rue Langlois

30509 Rue Langlois · No Longer Available
Location

30509 Rue Langlois, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy spectacular sunsets and magnificent mornings! This single-level home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2,849 sqft and is just down the street from Point Vicente Elementary. Large living room with ocean views and fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Dining room has hardwood floors, great for hosting get togethers or formal dinners. The hallway leads to large bedroom with access to the guest bathroom. The next bedroom can be used as a guest room, or office, and has direct access to the 2-car garage with plenty of storage room. Remodeled second bathroom with plenty of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, full bath, tub, and walk in closet. The master bedroom has ocean views and French doors leading to the backyard. Backyard a fenced pool, yard space, outdoor fire pit, and a storage room. Solar panels on roof. Located near Trader Joes, Starbucks, and within the highly rated Palos Verdes School District, this is the perfect place to hall home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30509 Rue Langlois have any available units?
30509 Rue Langlois doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30509 Rue Langlois have?
Some of 30509 Rue Langlois's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30509 Rue Langlois currently offering any rent specials?
30509 Rue Langlois is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30509 Rue Langlois pet-friendly?
No, 30509 Rue Langlois is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30509 Rue Langlois offer parking?
Yes, 30509 Rue Langlois offers parking.
Does 30509 Rue Langlois have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30509 Rue Langlois does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30509 Rue Langlois have a pool?
Yes, 30509 Rue Langlois has a pool.
Does 30509 Rue Langlois have accessible units?
No, 30509 Rue Langlois does not have accessible units.
Does 30509 Rue Langlois have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30509 Rue Langlois has units with dishwashers.
