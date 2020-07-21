30509 Rue Langlois

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage

Enjoy spectacular sunsets and magnificent mornings! This single-level home features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, and 2,849 sqft and is just down the street from Point Vicente Elementary. Large living room with ocean views and fireplace, perfect for entertaining. Dining room has hardwood floors, great for hosting get togethers or formal dinners. The hallway leads to large bedroom with access to the guest bathroom. The next bedroom can be used as a guest room, or office, and has direct access to the 2-car garage with plenty of storage room. Remodeled second bathroom with plenty of natural light. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, full bath, tub, and walk in closet. The master bedroom has ocean views and French doors leading to the backyard. Backyard a fenced pool, yard space, outdoor fire pit, and a storage room. Solar panels on roof. Located near Trader Joes, Starbucks, and within the highly rated Palos Verdes School District, this is the perfect place to hall home.