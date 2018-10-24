All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
30408 Via Victoria

30408 via Victoria · No Longer Available
Location

30408 via Victoria, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Home and Yard located in a great residential neighborhood. Short distance to the Elementary School and located in the Nationally ranked Palos Verdes School District. From the moment you walk into the open entry, you feel at home. Spacious living room open to the adjacent dining area. Exquisitely remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with appliances (microwave and refrigerator included). Large family room off of kitchen with stone fireplace. Sliding door to the large level back yard with open patio area for entertaining. One bedroom (which could be an office) and guest bathroom are also located at this level. A gorgeous stairway leads you to the second floor with four more bedrooms and an open alcove with a small balcony. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and a remodeled bathroom with double vanity and glass-walled shower. The other bathroom also has a double vanity and tub with a shower with beautiful tile surround. The other three bedrooms are all good sized. Quality paint throughout the interior, gorgeous wood-style floors. Laundry in the garage that has direct access to the house. 3 car garage and 3 car driveway. (owners will be storing some items in one of the stalls).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30408 Via Victoria have any available units?
30408 Via Victoria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 30408 Via Victoria have?
Some of 30408 Via Victoria's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30408 Via Victoria currently offering any rent specials?
30408 Via Victoria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30408 Via Victoria pet-friendly?
No, 30408 Via Victoria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 30408 Via Victoria offer parking?
Yes, 30408 Via Victoria offers parking.
Does 30408 Via Victoria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30408 Via Victoria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30408 Via Victoria have a pool?
No, 30408 Via Victoria does not have a pool.
Does 30408 Via Victoria have accessible units?
No, 30408 Via Victoria does not have accessible units.
Does 30408 Via Victoria have units with dishwashers?
No, 30408 Via Victoria does not have units with dishwashers.
