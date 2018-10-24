30408 Via Victoria

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Home and Yard located in a great residential neighborhood. Short distance to the Elementary School and located in the Nationally ranked Palos Verdes School District. From the moment you walk into the open entry, you feel at home. Spacious living room open to the adjacent dining area. Exquisitely remodeled Gourmet Kitchen with appliances (microwave and refrigerator included). Large family room off of kitchen with stone fireplace. Sliding door to the large level back yard with open patio area for entertaining. One bedroom (which could be an office) and guest bathroom are also located at this level. A gorgeous stairway leads you to the second floor with four more bedrooms and an open alcove with a small balcony. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet and a remodeled bathroom with double vanity and glass-walled shower. The other bathroom also has a double vanity and tub with a shower with beautiful tile surround. The other three bedrooms are all good sized. Quality paint throughout the interior, gorgeous wood-style floors. Laundry in the garage that has direct access to the house. 3 car garage and 3 car driveway. (owners will be storing some items in one of the stalls).