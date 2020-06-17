All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28603 Vista Madera
28603 Vista Madera

Location

28603 Vista Madera, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1455 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road, sits a gorgeous custom designed townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1436 sq. ft. of living space. No expense was spared in this unit, as soon as you enter the main level you are greeted by beautiful picture windows bringing in great natural light into the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The custom designed kitchen features intricate detailed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite features a grand double door entry, with a huge walk-in closet, and a beautifully remodeled master bathroom. Entertain guests in the spacious patio with plenty of room for outdoor dining and seating. Every detail in this luxurious townhome was carefully selected and quality crafted. This complex offers a community pool and spa, sports court and BBQ area. For added value students have access to the award-winning Palos Verdes school district. This is a must-see for those looking for privacy, quality and a one of a kind space to call home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28603 Vista Madera have any available units?
28603 Vista Madera has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28603 Vista Madera have?
Some of 28603 Vista Madera's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28603 Vista Madera currently offering any rent specials?
28603 Vista Madera isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28603 Vista Madera pet-friendly?
No, 28603 Vista Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28603 Vista Madera offer parking?
No, 28603 Vista Madera does not offer parking.
Does 28603 Vista Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28603 Vista Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28603 Vista Madera have a pool?
Yes, 28603 Vista Madera has a pool.
Does 28603 Vista Madera have accessible units?
No, 28603 Vista Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 28603 Vista Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28603 Vista Madera has units with dishwashers.
