28603 Vista Madera

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

This luxurious townhome is located in the highly sought after complex, "The Courtyards", a quiet resort-style community in Rancho Palos Verdes, conveniently located close to shopping and dining! Nestled down a quiet street away from the main road, sits a gorgeous custom designed townhome featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with 1436 sq. ft. of living space. No expense was spared in this unit, as soon as you enter the main level you are greeted by beautiful picture windows bringing in great natural light into the living room, dining area, and kitchen. The custom designed kitchen features intricate detailed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. The master suite features a grand double door entry, with a huge walk-in closet, and a beautifully remodeled master bathroom. Entertain guests in the spacious patio with plenty of room for outdoor dining and seating. Every detail in this luxurious townhome was carefully selected and quality crafted. This complex offers a community pool and spa, sports court and BBQ area. For added value students have access to the award-winning Palos Verdes school district. This is a must-see for those looking for privacy, quality and a one of a kind space to call home.