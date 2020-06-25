28513 Vista Tierra

Amenities
Spacious and bright home with private outdoor space, master suite and newly renovated garage with extra storage. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with jacuzzi tub are located on the 2nd level. This clean and quiet multi-level home has bamboo and tile floors, recessed lighting, new paint, tons of closet space and A/C. Conveniently located off of Western Avenue, close to shops, movie theater and qualifies for the award winning Palos Verdes School System. Complex is lushly landscaped and boasts a pool and spa as well as a basketball court.