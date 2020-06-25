All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
28513 Vista Tierra
28513 Vista Tierra

28513 Vista Tierra
Location

28513 Vista Tierra, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Spacious and bright home with private outdoor space, master suite and newly renovated garage with extra storage. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with jacuzzi tub are located on the 2nd level. This clean and quiet multi-level home has bamboo and tile floors, recessed lighting, new paint, tons of closet space and A/C. Conveniently located off of Western Avenue, close to shops, movie theater and qualifies for the award winning Palos Verdes School System. Complex is lushly landscaped and boasts a pool and spa as well as a basketball court.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28513 Vista Tierra have any available units?
28513 Vista Tierra doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 28513 Vista Tierra have?
Some of 28513 Vista Tierra's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28513 Vista Tierra currently offering any rent specials?
28513 Vista Tierra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28513 Vista Tierra pet-friendly?
No, 28513 Vista Tierra is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 28513 Vista Tierra offer parking?
Yes, 28513 Vista Tierra offers parking.
Does 28513 Vista Tierra have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28513 Vista Tierra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28513 Vista Tierra have a pool?
Yes, 28513 Vista Tierra has a pool.
Does 28513 Vista Tierra have accessible units?
No, 28513 Vista Tierra does not have accessible units.
Does 28513 Vista Tierra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28513 Vista Tierra has units with dishwashers.
