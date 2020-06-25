28513 Vista Tierra

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub media room

Spacious and bright home with private outdoor space, master suite and newly renovated garage with extra storage. Two additional bedrooms and a full bath with jacuzzi tub are located on the 2nd level. This clean and quiet multi-level home has bamboo and tile floors, recessed lighting, new paint, tons of closet space and A/C. Conveniently located off of Western Avenue, close to shops, movie theater and qualifies for the award winning Palos Verdes School System. Complex is lushly landscaped and boasts a pool and spa as well as a basketball court.