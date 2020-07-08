All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
26139 Barkstone Drive
26139 Barkstone Drive

26139 Barkstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26139 Barkstone Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
PRESENTING ~ 26139 Barkstone Dr. Featuring endless all-encompassing views.This One-Level RPV beauty will take your breath away...the backyard has unobstructed full panoramic Queen's Necklace & city lights view.This gorgeous home is located on a private Cul-De-Sac street.The property has no rear neighbors & overlooks the greens at Palos Verdes Golf Course.Gaze over the lovely San Bernardino Mountains,Downtown L.A. & the Hollywood sign.Designer perfect high end gourmet kitchen with built-Ins,custom cabinetry & Subzero refrigerator with matching cabinetry doors will make any cook feel like a professional chef.Take notice of the new stainless steel 6 burner CHEF stove.Beautiful custom limestone surround fireplace between living & dining room enhances the warmth this home brings.Custom high end cabinetry throughout the home.Gorgeous custom infinity patio with private spa tub overlooks the beautiful Pacific Ocean & is the perfect entertaining enhancement.Gorgeous marble flooring in entryway,kitchen & master bathroom.Brand new commercial-grade beautiful laminate flooring installed in remaining areas of this beauty.New custom pavered private front enclosed patio with stack stone pillars will welcome you upon your arrival.Home has (2) 240V plugs installed in the garage for electric vehicle(s).This magnificent home is located in the highly awarded Palos Verdes Unified School District with both elementary & high schools within walking distance and located just 10 mins from the Beach.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26139 Barkstone Drive have any available units?
26139 Barkstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 26139 Barkstone Drive have?
Some of 26139 Barkstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26139 Barkstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26139 Barkstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26139 Barkstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26139 Barkstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 26139 Barkstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26139 Barkstone Drive offers parking.
Does 26139 Barkstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26139 Barkstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26139 Barkstone Drive have a pool?
No, 26139 Barkstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 26139 Barkstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 26139 Barkstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26139 Barkstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26139 Barkstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

