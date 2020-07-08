26139 Barkstone Drive

Amenities

PRESENTING ~ 26139 Barkstone Dr. Featuring endless all-encompassing views.This One-Level RPV beauty will take your breath away...the backyard has unobstructed full panoramic Queen's Necklace & city lights view.This gorgeous home is located on a private Cul-De-Sac street.The property has no rear neighbors & overlooks the greens at Palos Verdes Golf Course.Gaze over the lovely San Bernardino Mountains,Downtown L.A. & the Hollywood sign.Designer perfect high end gourmet kitchen with built-Ins,custom cabinetry & Subzero refrigerator with matching cabinetry doors will make any cook feel like a professional chef.Take notice of the new stainless steel 6 burner CHEF stove.Beautiful custom limestone surround fireplace between living & dining room enhances the warmth this home brings.Custom high end cabinetry throughout the home.Gorgeous custom infinity patio with private spa tub overlooks the beautiful Pacific Ocean & is the perfect entertaining enhancement.Gorgeous marble flooring in entryway,kitchen & master bathroom.Brand new commercial-grade beautiful laminate flooring installed in remaining areas of this beauty.New custom pavered private front enclosed patio with stack stone pillars will welcome you upon your arrival.Home has (2) 240V plugs installed in the garage for electric vehicle(s).This magnificent home is located in the highly awarded Palos Verdes Unified School District with both elementary & high schools within walking distance and located just 10 mins from the Beach.