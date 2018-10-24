All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
2447 Daladier Drive
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM

2447 Daladier Drive

2447 Daladier Drive · No Longer Available
Rancho Palos Verdes
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Garage
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2447 Daladier Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
on-site laundry
pool table
hot tub
Incredible views, both day and night are offered from this furnished or unfurnished Executive gated home located at the end of this beautiful & serene cul-de-sac street. Close proximity to schools, freeways, shopping, beaches & parks. Enjoyed on the main level are 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths, a living room w/ fireplace, formal dining room, laundry room & remodeled eat in chef's kitchen with new granite counters, new cabinetry, and new stainless steel appliances. Further benefits are offered on the lower level such as the game room with pool table & new flooring, a family room w/ direct access to the backyard & a second remodeled gourmet kitchen which features a granite island & counter tops, stainless steel appliances, new tile flooring & a fireplace. Two additional bedrooms & 2 baths complete the lower level. An added feature is the balcony on the main level that traverses the length of the house to take advantage of the views. The house is also equipped with air conditioning, outdoor spa, fire pit, night time automatic lighting, remote access capabilities, electronic front driveway gate & state of the art German made solar panels (generates power in the daytime & sells excess back to the power company) for possible elimination of an electric bill. Sit & relax in the meditation garden with soothing sounds of the water fountain or take a walk on the trails at the back of the property. The house is also equipped with solar hot water panels to help with the cost of hot water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 Daladier Drive have any available units?
2447 Daladier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 2447 Daladier Drive have?
Some of 2447 Daladier Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2447 Daladier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Daladier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Daladier Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2447 Daladier Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Palos Verdes.
Does 2447 Daladier Drive offer parking?
No, 2447 Daladier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2447 Daladier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Daladier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Daladier Drive have a pool?
No, 2447 Daladier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Daladier Drive have accessible units?
No, 2447 Daladier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Daladier Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 Daladier Drive has units with dishwashers.
