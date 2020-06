Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy. Top floor includes master bedroom with balcony and large bathroom along with 2 additional bedrooms and bathroom. Main middle floor boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, built-ins and a designated eating area just off the dining room and living room. The bottom floor includes 2 bedrooms with an additional spacious family room and bathroom and access to the neatly groomed backyard just steps from the sparkling pool on the upper tier. This homes features a 2 car garage with spacious driveway for additional cars.