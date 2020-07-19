All apartments in Rancho Palos Verdes
Find more places like 18705 Kenrose Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
/
18705 Kenrose Circle
Last updated June 11 2019 at 8:43 AM

18705 Kenrose Circle

18705 North Enrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Palos Verdes
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

18705 North Enrose Avenue, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully furnished and recently remodeled family home with four bedrooms and two remodeled baths. New open concept kitchen which is fully stocked with dishes, glassware and cooking items. Includes spices, olive oil and all you need for complete meal prep. Three flat screen TVs within the property. Parking for two vehicles on the driveway and potentially one space in the garage. Laundry facilities on site. Lovely furnished and landscaped yard which is fully enclosed and has views of the surrounding Santa Monica mountains. Just 9 miles from the beautiful beaches of Malibu and less than 1 mile from a major LA freeway which is the route to most of what the LA area has to offer. 1-3 miles from great shopping and dining including Italian, Mexican, American, Seafood, Sushi and more. Pet friendly property with its enclosed yard, small doggie door, dog beds and large crate, if desired. Heavenly bedding and lots of pillows to ensure your sleep comfort during your tenancy. Great property to share with extended family or a 2nd couple and children.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18705 Kenrose Circle have any available units?
18705 Kenrose Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.
How much is rent in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rancho Palos Verdes Rent Report.
What amenities does 18705 Kenrose Circle have?
Some of 18705 Kenrose Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18705 Kenrose Circle currently offering any rent specials?
18705 Kenrose Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18705 Kenrose Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 18705 Kenrose Circle is pet friendly.
Does 18705 Kenrose Circle offer parking?
Yes, 18705 Kenrose Circle offers parking.
Does 18705 Kenrose Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18705 Kenrose Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18705 Kenrose Circle have a pool?
No, 18705 Kenrose Circle does not have a pool.
Does 18705 Kenrose Circle have accessible units?
No, 18705 Kenrose Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 18705 Kenrose Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 18705 Kenrose Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr
Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275

Similar Pages

Rancho Palos Verdes 1 BedroomsRancho Palos Verdes 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Palos Verdes Apartments with BalconiesRancho Palos Verdes Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Rancho Palos Verdes Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CALawndale, CA
Yorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles