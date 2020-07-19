18705 Kenrose Circle

Amenities

Fully furnished and recently remodeled family home with four bedrooms and two remodeled baths. New open concept kitchen which is fully stocked with dishes, glassware and cooking items. Includes spices, olive oil and all you need for complete meal prep. Three flat screen TVs within the property. Parking for two vehicles on the driveway and potentially one space in the garage. Laundry facilities on site. Lovely furnished and landscaped yard which is fully enclosed and has views of the surrounding Santa Monica mountains. Just 9 miles from the beautiful beaches of Malibu and less than 1 mile from a major LA freeway which is the route to most of what the LA area has to offer. 1-3 miles from great shopping and dining including Italian, Mexican, American, Seafood, Sushi and more. Pet friendly property with its enclosed yard, small doggie door, dog beds and large crate, if desired. Heavenly bedding and lots of pillows to ensure your sleep comfort during your tenancy. Great property to share with extended family or a 2nd couple and children.