95 Mayfair Drive

Amenities

gym pool tennis court clubhouse furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club. This home is in an ideal location near the clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. Once you enter the homes front entrance a sparkling private pool, sweeping mountain and golf course views awaits you. Elegantly designer furnished in every room, this home has everything to make ones stay a memory in itself. Available for either a shorter term (90 minimum) or longer term lease. Call today before it's gone!