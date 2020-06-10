All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 95 Mayfair Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
95 Mayfair Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:21 PM

95 Mayfair Drive

95 Mayfair Drive · (760) 668-4447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

95 Mayfair Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Morningside Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3402 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
***Off season rate starting June 1- Nov 30 is $7,500 per month and peak season rate starting Dec 1 - May 30 is $12,000 per month.*** Rare opportunity for a furnished lease at prestigious Morningside Country Club. This home is in an ideal location near the clubhouse, fitness center and tennis courts. Once you enter the homes front entrance a sparkling private pool, sweeping mountain and golf course views awaits you. Elegantly designer furnished in every room, this home has everything to make ones stay a memory in itself. Available for either a shorter term (90 minimum) or longer term lease. Call today before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 95 Mayfair Drive have any available units?
95 Mayfair Drive has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 95 Mayfair Drive have?
Some of 95 Mayfair Drive's amenities include gym, pool, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 95 Mayfair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
95 Mayfair Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 95 Mayfair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive offer parking?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive does not offer parking.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 95 Mayfair Drive has a pool.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive have accessible units?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 95 Mayfair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 95 Mayfair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 95 Mayfair Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity