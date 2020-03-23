7 Calais Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Located in the gated community of Versailles, is this lovely 3,075 sf home. Double front doors open to the foyer accented by light tiled floors, high ceilings and elegant chandelier. The Living/Dinning room features a stunning raised fireplace and french doors leading to the gorgeous rear yard and pool. The chic kitchen is finished in all white cabinets, granite slab counters and white appliances and opens to the casual dining area and Great Room with fireplace. The spacious master retreat has a spa-like bathroom w/double vanities, huge shower and walk-in closet. Offering 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and newly painted throughout - this home is beautifully maintained and move in ready. The ultra private back yard is ideal for entertaining and features covered patio and the pool and spa finish have recently been acid washed. Low HOA fee includes: internet, cable TV, gated entry, revolving security at night, tennis, sport court, common area and street maintenance.