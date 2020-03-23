All apartments in Rancho Mirage
7 Calais Circle
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:10 PM

7 Calais Circle

7 Calais Circle · (760) 537-3070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 Calais Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Versailles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Located in the gated community of Versailles, is this lovely 3,075 sf home. Double front doors open to the foyer accented by light tiled floors, high ceilings and elegant chandelier. The Living/Dinning room features a stunning raised fireplace and french doors leading to the gorgeous rear yard and pool. The chic kitchen is finished in all white cabinets, granite slab counters and white appliances and opens to the casual dining area and Great Room with fireplace. The spacious master retreat has a spa-like bathroom w/double vanities, huge shower and walk-in closet. Offering 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms and newly painted throughout - this home is beautifully maintained and move in ready. The ultra private back yard is ideal for entertaining and features covered patio and the pool and spa finish have recently been acid washed. Low HOA fee includes: internet, cable TV, gated entry, revolving security at night, tennis, sport court, common area and street maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Calais Circle have any available units?
7 Calais Circle has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Calais Circle have?
Some of 7 Calais Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Calais Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7 Calais Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Calais Circle pet-friendly?
No, 7 Calais Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 7 Calais Circle offer parking?
No, 7 Calais Circle does not offer parking.
Does 7 Calais Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Calais Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Calais Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7 Calais Circle has a pool.
Does 7 Calais Circle have accessible units?
No, 7 Calais Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Calais Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Calais Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Calais Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Calais Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
