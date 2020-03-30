All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Last updated March 30 2020 at 8:37 PM

69940 Los Cocos Court

69940 Los Cocos Court · (847) 722-2466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69940 Los Cocos Court, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Los Cocos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains. The spacious living room easily accommodates a grand piano and offers a wetbar and fireplace under a vaulted wood-beamed ceiling. Guests can stay in the 2 large 1st floor bedrooms. The private front courtyard feels like being in a garden and the large rear patio is just steps away from the heated swimming pool and spa. Attached garage and separate laundry facilities. Los Cocos is a gated friendly, sociable community with a clubhouse, tennis/pickleball, 3 pools/spas, water aerobics, sauna, exercise room and library. Rent is $3700/mo in season, $2800/mo. long term or non-seasonal. UNAVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE THRU JUNE 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have any available units?
69940 Los Cocos Court has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69940 Los Cocos Court have?
Some of 69940 Los Cocos Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69940 Los Cocos Court currently offering any rent specials?
69940 Los Cocos Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69940 Los Cocos Court pet-friendly?
No, 69940 Los Cocos Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court offer parking?
Yes, 69940 Los Cocos Court does offer parking.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69940 Los Cocos Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have a pool?
Yes, 69940 Los Cocos Court has a pool.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have accessible units?
No, 69940 Los Cocos Court does not have accessible units.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69940 Los Cocos Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 69940 Los Cocos Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 69940 Los Cocos Court does not have units with air conditioning.
