69940 Los Cocos Court

So much room to stretch out and relax in this 3 BR, 3 BA home on 2 stories, graciously furnished in antiques. Wake up in the huge upstairs master suite to a stunning panoramic view of the mountains. The spacious living room easily accommodates a grand piano and offers a wetbar and fireplace under a vaulted wood-beamed ceiling. Guests can stay in the 2 large 1st floor bedrooms. The private front courtyard feels like being in a garden and the large rear patio is just steps away from the heated swimming pool and spa. Attached garage and separate laundry facilities. Los Cocos is a gated friendly, sociable community with a clubhouse, tennis/pickleball, 3 pools/spas, water aerobics, sauna, exercise room and library. Rent is $3700/mo in season, $2800/mo. long term or non-seasonal. UNAVAILABLE FOR SHORT TERM LEASE THRU JUNE 1, 2020.