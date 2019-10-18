54 Via Bella

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course. From the moment you enter through the glass paneled door into the circular foyer, you'll note the laminate wood flooring leading to the inviting great room. The views here are truly UNBELIEVABLE!! This home has been upgraded to include additional windows to take advantage of the views. A remodeled kitchen with new Viking appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. The great room with built-ins and a commanding fireplace for cozy evenings. This floor plan features great flow for entertaining, 12 ft. ceilings, huge master quarters with golf course views, a guest wing with 3 bedrooms - 2 have their own full bathroom. Backyard has a sparkling pool and spa where you can soak in the sun and enjoy the golf and commanding views.