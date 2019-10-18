All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Location

54 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mira Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2724 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Leased 1/17 - 4/17/2020. Recently Remodeled. Gorgeous Serano plan with stunning lake, fairway and mountain views. Located on the 8th green of the highly regarded Gary Player course. From the moment you enter through the glass paneled door into the circular foyer, you'll note the laminate wood flooring leading to the inviting great room. The views here are truly UNBELIEVABLE!! This home has been upgraded to include additional windows to take advantage of the views. A remodeled kitchen with new Viking appliances, new cabinets and granite countertops. The great room with built-ins and a commanding fireplace for cozy evenings. This floor plan features great flow for entertaining, 12 ft. ceilings, huge master quarters with golf course views, a guest wing with 3 bedrooms - 2 have their own full bathroom. Backyard has a sparkling pool and spa where you can soak in the sun and enjoy the golf and commanding views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 54 Via Bella have any available units?
54 Via Bella has a unit available for $7,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 54 Via Bella have?
Some of 54 Via Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 54 Via Bella currently offering any rent specials?
54 Via Bella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 54 Via Bella pet-friendly?
No, 54 Via Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 54 Via Bella offer parking?
No, 54 Via Bella does not offer parking.
Does 54 Via Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 54 Via Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 54 Via Bella have a pool?
Yes, 54 Via Bella has a pool.
Does 54 Via Bella have accessible units?
No, 54 Via Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 54 Via Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 54 Via Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does 54 Via Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 54 Via Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
