Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Immaculate contemporary/modern styled home. Meticulously designed with golf course views, private swimming pool and outdoor BBQ. Excellent separation of 3 bedroom suites with the master on the view side of the home. All bedrooms have gorgeous en-suite baths. Large powder room in the hall. The stunning kitchen features dark wood cabinetry, hand-placed stacked rock wall with a Thermador Professional freestanding oven along with Thermador built-in microwave and oven all in stainless steel. Panoramic windows showcase the golf course,lake views and outdoor living spaces. Vaulted open-beamed ceilings in the living room. Not available through June 1st.