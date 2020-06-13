34795 Mission Hills Drive

Amenities

GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Panoramic Views of San Jacinto Mountains & Built-In BBQ w/Counter Seating await you & your guests. Spacious floor plan boasts 2,666 sq.ft. with Travertine & Hardwood Floors, plus High-Beamed Ceilings & Fireplace in Great Room. Updated Kitchen has beautiful Granite Countertop, Stainless Appliances, plus Double Oven. Great Views from Master Bedroom Suite w/Queen Bed, Double Sinks & Walk-In Closet. All Bedrooms include Private Bath w/2nd Room having King Bed & Slider, and 3rd Room set-up as Den w/Queen Sofa-Sleeper & Slider. Home is fully-equipped with everything your friends & family need whether relaxing or entertaining. Special Guest Memberships available: Golf - 3 Private Championship Courses-Tennis-Fitness-Sports Center-Dining+ (Call for Seasonal Pricing)