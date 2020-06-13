All apartments in Rancho Mirage
34795 Mission Hills Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:58 AM

34795 Mission Hills Drive

34795 Mission Hills Dr · (805) 861-8776
Location

34795 Mission Hills Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mission Hills Country Club

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2666 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
tennis court
GOLF-COURSE VIEW at centrally-located, well-known Mission Hills Country Club. Fabulous Outdoor Living under a Covered Patio overlooking the Fairway of Hole Number One on the Dinah Shore Tournament Course. Panoramic Views of San Jacinto Mountains & Built-In BBQ w/Counter Seating await you & your guests. Spacious floor plan boasts 2,666 sq.ft. with Travertine & Hardwood Floors, plus High-Beamed Ceilings & Fireplace in Great Room. Updated Kitchen has beautiful Granite Countertop, Stainless Appliances, plus Double Oven. Great Views from Master Bedroom Suite w/Queen Bed, Double Sinks & Walk-In Closet. All Bedrooms include Private Bath w/2nd Room having King Bed & Slider, and 3rd Room set-up as Den w/Queen Sofa-Sleeper & Slider. Home is fully-equipped with everything your friends & family need whether relaxing or entertaining. Special Guest Memberships available: Golf - 3 Private Championship Courses-Tennis-Fitness-Sports Center-Dining+ (Call for Seasonal Pricing)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have any available units?
34795 Mission Hills Drive has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have?
Some of 34795 Mission Hills Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34795 Mission Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
34795 Mission Hills Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34795 Mission Hills Drive pet-friendly?
No, 34795 Mission Hills Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive offer parking?
No, 34795 Mission Hills Drive does not offer parking.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 34795 Mission Hills Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have a pool?
No, 34795 Mission Hills Drive does not have a pool.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 34795 Mission Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 34795 Mission Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 34795 Mission Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 34795 Mission Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
