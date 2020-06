Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

Sprawling custom home recently remodeled & updated located on over one acre in Rancho Mirage. Across the street from the beautiful Estilo homes and in an area of estate type properties. Includes Chef's Thermador stove with infrared heat lamps and hot serving tray. Customized entertainers island. Newer granite and corresponding glass tile back splash. Bathrooms remodeled feature luxurious granite and dark cabinety with Hansgrohe faucets. Beautiful double glass door office/study and fitness room complete with professional weight and aeorobics equipment. Newer plank tile flooring in dining room and living room and newer stainmaster carpeting. Fireplaces remodeled with wood mantle and high quality tile stone. Electricity by IID is a rare find in Rancho Mirage..Large RV pad behind gates.