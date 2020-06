Amenities

Available for the 2021 season. Recently remodeled including all new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, new carpeting in both bedrooms, and new laminate wood flooring in living areas. Condo has a large courtyard in the front perfect for BBQ's and entertaining, there is also another patio in the back for enjoying the golf course and mountain views. New kitchen countertops, cabinets, subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Book now this won't last long.