26 Alicante Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool guest suite

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard game room pool guest suite media room

Exquisite Ibiza model offers pristine tuscan architecture with wonderful southwest views of our amazing mountains. Highly upgraded, the custom courtyard entry leads to the foyer which opens to the great room featuring gorgeous designer wall elements with accents of Teak, Travertine & stone finishes centered around your fireplace. An enormous gourmet kitchen offers upgraded cabinetry with retractable draws & soft close, granite counter tops, island, walk-in pantry & upgraded appliances. Breathtaking Master wing boasts a sitting area, luxurious soaking tub and oversized walk in shower. Inviting guest suites allow for comfortable privacy. Separate media room, game room and Den! The loggia looks out to the Resort style backyard & offers a conversation niche designed around one of 3 custom fire features, water features, pool with elevated tanning shelf and fabulous outside kitchen. This home is a custom masterpiece with understated elegance. Property rented thru 12/19. Seasonal rate to be $9000