All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 26 Alicante Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
26 Alicante Circle
Last updated February 26 2020 at 3:54 AM

26 Alicante Circle

26 Alicante Circle · (760) 902-1761
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26 Alicante Circle, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
pool
guest suite
media room
Exquisite Ibiza model offers pristine tuscan architecture with wonderful southwest views of our amazing mountains. Highly upgraded, the custom courtyard entry leads to the foyer which opens to the great room featuring gorgeous designer wall elements with accents of Teak, Travertine & stone finishes centered around your fireplace. An enormous gourmet kitchen offers upgraded cabinetry with retractable draws & soft close, granite counter tops, island, walk-in pantry & upgraded appliances. Breathtaking Master wing boasts a sitting area, luxurious soaking tub and oversized walk in shower. Inviting guest suites allow for comfortable privacy. Separate media room, game room and Den! The loggia looks out to the Resort style backyard & offers a conversation niche designed around one of 3 custom fire features, water features, pool with elevated tanning shelf and fabulous outside kitchen. This home is a custom masterpiece with understated elegance. Property rented thru 12/19. Seasonal rate to be $9000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Alicante Circle have any available units?
26 Alicante Circle has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Alicante Circle have?
Some of 26 Alicante Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Alicante Circle currently offering any rent specials?
26 Alicante Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Alicante Circle pet-friendly?
No, 26 Alicante Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 26 Alicante Circle offer parking?
No, 26 Alicante Circle does not offer parking.
Does 26 Alicante Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Alicante Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Alicante Circle have a pool?
Yes, 26 Alicante Circle has a pool.
Does 26 Alicante Circle have accessible units?
No, 26 Alicante Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Alicante Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 Alicante Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Alicante Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Alicante Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Alicante Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity