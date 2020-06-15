21 Via Bella

Amenities

Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out. The Escondido floor plan offers 2,331 sf with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room with gorgeous furnishings and granite fireplace, custom wood coffered ceiling, and wet bar. The granite kitchen with island, nook, and breakfast bar has been updated with espresso stained cabinetry and opens to the great room. The rear yard offers a breath taking panoramic view of multiple golf course fairways, lakes and mountains, and goes on forever! The covered patio offers shade while the saltwater pool and spa maximize complete sun exposure and features solar heating. Also available for shorter term leases (minimum 30 days) at seasonal rates.