All apartments in Rancho Mirage
Find more places like 21 Via Bella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Mirage, CA
/
21 Via Bella
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

21 Via Bella

21 Via Bella · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Mirage
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

21 Via Bella, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
Mira Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful, turn-key furnished home in the gated community of Mira Vista at Mission Hills. This former model home sits on one of the most premier lots, taking advantage of million door views from both inside and out. The Escondido floor plan offers 2,331 sf with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room with gorgeous furnishings and granite fireplace, custom wood coffered ceiling, and wet bar. The granite kitchen with island, nook, and breakfast bar has been updated with espresso stained cabinetry and opens to the great room. The rear yard offers a breath taking panoramic view of multiple golf course fairways, lakes and mountains, and goes on forever! The covered patio offers shade while the saltwater pool and spa maximize complete sun exposure and features solar heating. Also available for shorter term leases (minimum 30 days) at seasonal rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Via Bella have any available units?
21 Via Bella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Mirage, CA.
What amenities does 21 Via Bella have?
Some of 21 Via Bella's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Via Bella currently offering any rent specials?
21 Via Bella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Via Bella pet-friendly?
No, 21 Via Bella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rancho Mirage.
Does 21 Via Bella offer parking?
No, 21 Via Bella does not offer parking.
Does 21 Via Bella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21 Via Bella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Via Bella have a pool?
Yes, 21 Via Bella has a pool.
Does 21 Via Bella have accessible units?
No, 21 Via Bella does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Via Bella have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21 Via Bella has units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Via Bella have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Via Bella does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Rancho Mirage 1 BedroomsRancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRancho Mirage 3 Bedrooms
Rancho Mirage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Escondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CARedlands, CASan Bernardino, CAPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, CAHighland, CAPalm Desert, CARamona, CABermuda Dunes, CACalimesa, CA
San Jacinto, CAFrench Valley, CAYucaipa, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CALa Quinta, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the DesertUniversity of Redlands
Moreno Valley College
San Bernardino Valley College