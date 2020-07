Amenities

granite counters garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the gated community of Santo Tomas with its own boat dock has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, two dining areas and a two car garage.The kitchen has loads of cabinetry for storage and granite counter tops. The home is located on the lake and very near the walking park with incredible Mountain views. There will be a beautiful salt water pebble tech pool, tanning shelf and raised rock spa. This is a must See home. You Don't Want to Miss This One!