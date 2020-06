Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This Home is READY IMMEDIATELY for someone to enjoy the Fabulous Palm Desert / Palm Springs / Rancho Mirage Lifestyle Living!!!! This Home has a FULL CASITA with a FULL SIZED Kitchen! There is a Living Room area in the Casita and TWO Queen Sized Beds. The Main Area of the Home has the Master Suite and Two More Ensuite Bedrooms! So in all there are Two King Size Beds and Three Queen Size Beds and Two Kitchens as well as Two Living Room areas and Two Dining Room areas. This Home sits on the Golf Course AND has a Private Pool and Spa! There is a Double Car Garage and a Golf Cart Garage. Plus a VERY LARGE Driveway area for Additional Parking! This Home is ready to go! Come and Enjoy!!!!