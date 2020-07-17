4377 Sophistry Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Live in Anatolia..4 Bedroom 3 Baths Single Story with Pool - This house has many features you must see. 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 3054 square foot single story with pool & nice outdoor patio. High ceilings, crown molding, wood floors, fireplace in family room, pantry, work desk, upgraded light fixtures over counter. Kitchen looks out over family room & breakfast nook. Large formal living room in middle of floor plan. Bedrooms all have super closet space. Master bedroom with wood floors, French doors leading to patio & pool area. Master bath is great size with very good closet space, two sinks, soaking tub, & lots of storage. 3 car garage with finished floor. Outdoor living space with fan & covered patio off family room & master bedroom. House is located across from open area & close to bike & walking paths. Also, enjoy the Anatolia Clubhouse. Pool service, lawn service, & HOA fees paid by owner. Tenant pays water, sewer & trash. No Pets.



Directions: Hwy 50 to Sunrise Blvd south, left Chrysanthy, right Steccato, left Appolon, right Sophistry



Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:

1) You must view the virtual tour

2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code

3) Submit your completed application on line

4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee

5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit



