All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Find more places like 4377 Sophistry Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rancho Cordova, CA
/
4377 Sophistry Dr
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

4377 Sophistry Dr

4377 Sophistry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rancho Cordova
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

4377 Sophistry Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Anatolia Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Live in Anatolia..4 Bedroom 3 Baths Single Story with Pool - This house has many features you must see. 4 bedrooms with 3 baths. 3054 square foot single story with pool & nice outdoor patio. High ceilings, crown molding, wood floors, fireplace in family room, pantry, work desk, upgraded light fixtures over counter. Kitchen looks out over family room & breakfast nook. Large formal living room in middle of floor plan. Bedrooms all have super closet space. Master bedroom with wood floors, French doors leading to patio & pool area. Master bath is great size with very good closet space, two sinks, soaking tub, & lots of storage. 3 car garage with finished floor. Outdoor living space with fan & covered patio off family room & master bedroom. House is located across from open area & close to bike & walking paths. Also, enjoy the Anatolia Clubhouse. Pool service, lawn service, & HOA fees paid by owner. Tenant pays water, sewer & trash. No Pets.

Directions: Hwy 50 to Sunrise Blvd south, left Chrysanthy, right Steccato, left Appolon, right Sophistry

Rental Criteria-Property Viewing Revised as of 3/20/2020:
1) You must view the virtual tour
2) If you are interested in applying for the property and the property code is not included in the video, please call for the code
3) Submit your completed application on line
4) If you are the first completed applicant, you will be called for the application fee
5) Upon approval for the property, you must then view the property with one of our staff, prior to paying your security deposit

(RLNE5896826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have any available units?
4377 Sophistry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rancho Cordova, CA.
What amenities does 4377 Sophistry Dr have?
Some of 4377 Sophistry Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4377 Sophistry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4377 Sophistry Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4377 Sophistry Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4377 Sophistry Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4377 Sophistry Dr offers parking.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4377 Sophistry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4377 Sophistry Dr has a pool.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have accessible units?
No, 4377 Sophistry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4377 Sophistry Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 4377 Sophistry Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4377 Sophistry Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oak Brook
12499 Folsom Blvd
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
Vintage Faire Apartments
11070 Hirschfeld Way
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Similar Pages

Rancho Cordova 1 BedroomsRancho Cordova 2 Bedrooms
Rancho Cordova Accessible ApartmentsRancho Cordova Dog Friendly Apartments
Rancho Cordova Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sacramento, CARoseville, CAElk Grove, CAFairfield, CACitrus Heights, CAArden-Arcade, CAFolsom, CAVacaville, CA
Rocklin, CADavis, CAStockton, CACarmichael, CAAntelope, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CAFair Oaks, CA
El Dorado Hills, CAPittsburg, CAOrangevale, CASuisun City, CABrentwood, CARosemont, CACameron Park, CAFoothill Farms, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-SacramentoLos Medanos College
University of the PacificSacramento City College
Sierra College