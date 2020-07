Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center community garden hot tub sauna

EASY LIVING, STEPS FROM THE LIGHT RAIL

Our Neighbors in the Oak Brook Rancho Cordova apartments are passionate about living a greener lifestyle. And they should be. Its super easy to jump on the new Sacramento light-rail extension, right across the street from Oak Brook. If youre looking for apartments for rent in Rancho Cordova, we know youll love living here. Theres no skimping on great amenities we have an indoor racquetball court, a state-of-the-art fitness center, lap pool, community garden, and chefs kitchen in the clubhouse where you can meet your friends and neighbors for a bite to eat.