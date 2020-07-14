All apartments in Rancho Cordova
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

BDX at Capital Village

Open Now until 6pm
3175 Data Drive · (916) 943-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 1216 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 1421 · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 742 sqft

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

Unit 2102 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 821 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1059 sqft

Unit 2213 · Avail. Jul 24

$2,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit 2408 · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from BDX at Capital Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
microwave
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr concierge
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
garage
hot tub
accessible
alarm system
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center. This desirable location puts everything within reach from shopping, a plethora of restaurants, and nearby coffee shops. BDX at Capital Village is ideally located across from Village Green Park, and with easy access to Highway 50 you’ll be in close range to endless entertainment from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe, and everywhere in between.

From designer studios to well planned one and two-bedroom apartment homes, these exquisite, pet-friendly residences offer gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, premium stainless-steel appliances, energy efficient washers, and dryers and so much more!

BDX at Capital Village is a smoke-free community with thoughtfully considered amenities guaranteed to complement any lifestyle. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, rest by the heated saltwater pool, or simply indulge in a compliment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $49
Deposit: $500-$700 on approved credit and rental reference criteria
Move-in Fees: Security deposit, and prorate rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required, VALET TRASH $40/MONTH
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500 first pet; $250 second pet
limit: 2
rent: $35/pet/month (OVER 5O LBS. $50/pet/month)
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: We have free open parking and also offer detach garages for $195/month. This includes in garage parking and parking in front of garage. We also offer parking under parking structure with Fob access for $100/month.
Storage Details: We offer additional small ($30-40),medium ($45-50) and large ($85) storage units to rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does BDX at Capital Village have any available units?
BDX at Capital Village has 8 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does BDX at Capital Village have?
Some of BDX at Capital Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is BDX at Capital Village currently offering any rent specials?
BDX at Capital Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is BDX at Capital Village pet-friendly?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village is pet friendly.
Does BDX at Capital Village offer parking?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village offers parking.
Does BDX at Capital Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does BDX at Capital Village have a pool?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village has a pool.
Does BDX at Capital Village have accessible units?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village has accessible units.
Does BDX at Capital Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village has units with dishwashers.
Does BDX at Capital Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, BDX at Capital Village has units with air conditioning.
