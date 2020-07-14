Amenities
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center. This desirable location puts everything within reach from shopping, a plethora of restaurants, and nearby coffee shops. BDX at Capital Village is ideally located across from Village Green Park, and with easy access to Highway 50 you’ll be in close range to endless entertainment from Sacramento to Lake Tahoe, and everywhere in between.
From designer studios to well planned one and two-bedroom apartment homes, these exquisite, pet-friendly residences offer gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring, premium stainless-steel appliances, energy efficient washers, and dryers and so much more!
BDX at Capital Village is a smoke-free community with thoughtfully considered amenities guaranteed to complement any lifestyle. Stay active in the state-of-the-art fitness center, rest by the heated saltwater pool, or simply indulge in a compliment