Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

10885 Paiute Way

Location

10885 Paiute Way, Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
2 Bdrm, 1 bath duplex near Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - Close to Hwy 50 & Zinfandel - This spacious duplex features approximately 975sqft, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. There is newer carpeting, vinyl flooring, breakfast bar, large living room w/ fplc, dining room, central heat/central air conditioning, attached one car garage w/ washer/dryer hook up, gardener and a fenced backyard. The utilities of sewer and garbage are included in the rental price.

Rent $1525
Security deposit $1500
Pets: No Pets
Utilities: Tenant pays water

*Please email Agent at janelle@residentialequitymgmt.com for details

You may apply online by clicking APPLY NOW from our website / property listing. Application fee is $35 per adult.

Screening guidelines: All individuals planning on living at the property over the age of 18, must apply.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Four basic items are used as criteria to determine whether a resident will be accepted for a rental home with Residential Equity Management.

1. The total income for the household must be at least 3 times the monthly rent. All income must be lawful and verifiable. We will ask for a current pay stub for each applicant. Other forms of verification may include: IRS 1040 (first 2 pages), court documentation, or county aid documentation.
2. A credit & unlawful detainer check will be ran.
3. Landlord history will be verified for at least the last 2 years & employment verification. Again, if any applicant has had an
eviction, the application will be declined.
4. A credit score of at least 650 is normally required.

Lease terms are (usually) 1 year in length, and renewable at the end of each term upon evaluation of the tenant’s payment history, adherence to the terms of the lease & owner approval.
*We Do Business in Accordance with State and Federal Fair Housing Laws. It is Illegal to Discriminate Against Any Person Because of Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status or National Origin.
Cal BRE #01150855

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5912511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

