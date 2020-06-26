All apartments in Ramona
Last updated July 8 2019

742 A Street #13

742 A St · No Longer Available
Location

742 A St, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is available now! Walking distance to shopping, schools, and entertainment. The refrigerator, stove, and wall A/C unit are included. New paint throughout. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Residents have access to the laundry room in the building. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One parking space is assigned to this apartment. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
www.rently.com/properties/927262
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:
https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6c1aaad3-e8fa-4f5f-b0b3-a5c171a72464

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United State Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 A Street #13 have any available units?
742 A Street #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 742 A Street #13 have?
Some of 742 A Street #13's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 742 A Street #13 currently offering any rent specials?
742 A Street #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 A Street #13 pet-friendly?
Yes, 742 A Street #13 is pet friendly.
Does 742 A Street #13 offer parking?
Yes, 742 A Street #13 offers parking.
Does 742 A Street #13 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 A Street #13 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 A Street #13 have a pool?
No, 742 A Street #13 does not have a pool.
Does 742 A Street #13 have accessible units?
No, 742 A Street #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 742 A Street #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 A Street #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 A Street #13 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 742 A Street #13 has units with air conditioning.
