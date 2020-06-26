742 A Street #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment is available now! Walking distance to shopping, schools, and entertainment. The refrigerator, stove, and wall A/C unit are included. New paint throughout. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Residents have access to the laundry room in the building. Water, sewer, and trash are included. Residents are responsible for SDG&E and communication services. One parking space is assigned to this apartment. Small pets(25lbs) allowed by approval with $50/mo rent increase and $500 deposit increase.



TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:

www.rently.com/properties/927262

-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Available Properties". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

https://jensenproperties.appfolio.com/listings/detail/6c1aaad3-e8fa-4f5f-b0b3-a5c171a72464



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score -€ not necessarily perfect. (625 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United State Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -€ and are willing to transfer€ - renter'€s insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,400, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,450, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

