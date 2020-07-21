17558 Highway 67

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful Secluded Home in Ramona on Large Lot - Beautiful Ramona home on large lot! This charming Ramona home has a large lot with a tall detached overhead carport that can store most large vehicles. The house also features a large deck that wraps all the way around the front and side of the exterior. Beautiful charming hardwood floors run the length of the entire house giving the interior a very warm appearance. Newer, stainless steel appliances as well as a new washer and dryer provided. The house has two bathrooms and two bedrooms and in one of the bedrooms french doors lead right out to the deck for morning sun. New fixtures and a fresh coat of paint really make this property shine. Come check it out!



Pets negotiable

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, phone

Gardener included in rental rate

Property has propane and owner will pay for first tank of gas



For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA BRE #00576911



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein



(RLNE5590826)