Ramona, CA
17558 Highway 67
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

17558 Highway 67

17558 California Highway 67 · No Longer Available
Location

17558 California Highway 67, Ramona, CA 92065

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful Secluded Home in Ramona on Large Lot - Beautiful Ramona home on large lot! This charming Ramona home has a large lot with a tall detached overhead carport that can store most large vehicles. The house also features a large deck that wraps all the way around the front and side of the exterior. Beautiful charming hardwood floors run the length of the entire house giving the interior a very warm appearance. Newer, stainless steel appliances as well as a new washer and dryer provided. The house has two bathrooms and two bedrooms and in one of the bedrooms french doors lead right out to the deck for morning sun. New fixtures and a fresh coat of paint really make this property shine. Come check it out!

Pets negotiable
Tenant pays for gas, electricity, water, cable, phone
Gardener included in rental rate
Property has propane and owner will pay for first tank of gas

For more info... call/text Ryan 858-357-5135, Ryan@ChasePacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein

(RLNE5590826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17558 Highway 67 have any available units?
17558 Highway 67 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 17558 Highway 67 have?
Some of 17558 Highway 67's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17558 Highway 67 currently offering any rent specials?
17558 Highway 67 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17558 Highway 67 pet-friendly?
No, 17558 Highway 67 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 17558 Highway 67 offer parking?
Yes, 17558 Highway 67 offers parking.
Does 17558 Highway 67 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17558 Highway 67 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17558 Highway 67 have a pool?
No, 17558 Highway 67 does not have a pool.
Does 17558 Highway 67 have accessible units?
No, 17558 Highway 67 does not have accessible units.
Does 17558 Highway 67 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17558 Highway 67 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17558 Highway 67 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17558 Highway 67 does not have units with air conditioning.
