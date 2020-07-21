All apartments in Ramona
1581 Keyser Court
1581 Keyser Court

1581 Keyser Road · No Longer Available
Location

1581 Keyser Road, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Available 02/22/20 This three bedroom, one bathroom detached home is available and ready to move in. Located in Ramona near Main Street and schools. There is carpet in the bedrooms and tile floors in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Small yard, parking and washer/ drayer hookup included. Small pets will be accepted with an additional fee. This is a drug free and smoke free property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

