1581 Keyser Court

Amenities

dogs allowed parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available 02/22/20 This three bedroom, one bathroom detached home is available and ready to move in. Located in Ramona near Main Street and schools. There is carpet in the bedrooms and tile floors in the living room, kitchen, and bathroom. Small yard, parking and washer/ drayer hookup included. Small pets will be accepted with an additional fee. This is a drug free and smoke free property.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/ramona-ca?lid=13080058



(RLNE5575131)