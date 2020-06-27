1446 Ramona View Ct

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

**3 bedroom Home with Privacy In Ramona** - *AVAILABLE NOW* Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with stunning views of the valley. You're just 10-15 minutes from town, living on a quiet private street, and you have all the space and privacy you dream of with this home on 2.36 acres. Plenty of room in the backyard and side/front yards to add your personal landscaping touch with your favorite herb garden, flowers, or trees.



Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.



Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.

CAL-DRE# 01426440



(RLNE5047116)