Ramona, CA
1446 Ramona View Ct
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

1446 Ramona View Ct

1446 Ramona View Court · No Longer Available
Location

1446 Ramona View Court, Ramona, CA 92065

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
**3 bedroom Home with Privacy In Ramona** - *AVAILABLE NOW* Gorgeous 3 bedroom home with stunning views of the valley. You're just 10-15 minutes from town, living on a quiet private street, and you have all the space and privacy you dream of with this home on 2.36 acres. Plenty of room in the backyard and side/front yards to add your personal landscaping touch with your favorite herb garden, flowers, or trees.

Pacific Rim Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

Call Pacific Rim Property Management at 858-748-2103 to get additional information or to arrange a showing.
CAL-DRE# 01426440

(RLNE5047116)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have any available units?
1446 Ramona View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
Is 1446 Ramona View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1446 Ramona View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1446 Ramona View Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ramona.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct offer parking?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have a pool?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have accessible units?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1446 Ramona View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1446 Ramona View Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1446 Ramona View Ct has units with air conditioning.
