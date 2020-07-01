All apartments in Ramona
1003 Feghali Lane

1003 Feghali Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1003 Feghali Lane, Ramona, CA 92065
Ramona

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2 bed possible 3rd/ 2 bath Spacious Country Estate - Open, bright, spacious, clean single family home on close to 10 acres. Close to town but in the country. Walk into the vaulted foyer, Up the stairs will be the bright kitchen, dining room, den and one bedroom. Downstairs is a large living room, with soaring two-story ceilings, a fireplace and patio. Beyond the living room is the laundry room and the second bedroom. Every room in the house has a view to appreciate the serenity of the setting. There are three balconies, two upstairs and one down. Home is on Solar so bills are low. You can come home to this tranquility every day. Available immediately.

Please text or call Russell for showings. 619-867-1713

Russell Kochis
LRS Realty and Management

We follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5467573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 Feghali Lane have any available units?
1003 Feghali Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ramona, CA.
What amenities does 1003 Feghali Lane have?
Some of 1003 Feghali Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 Feghali Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1003 Feghali Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 Feghali Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 Feghali Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane offer parking?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane have a pool?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane have accessible units?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1003 Feghali Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1003 Feghali Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

