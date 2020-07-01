1003 Feghali Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

2 bed possible 3rd/ 2 bath Spacious Country Estate - Open, bright, spacious, clean single family home on close to 10 acres. Close to town but in the country. Walk into the vaulted foyer, Up the stairs will be the bright kitchen, dining room, den and one bedroom. Downstairs is a large living room, with soaring two-story ceilings, a fireplace and patio. Beyond the living room is the laundry room and the second bedroom. Every room in the house has a view to appreciate the serenity of the setting. There are three balconies, two upstairs and one down. Home is on Solar so bills are low. You can come home to this tranquility every day. Available immediately.



Please text or call Russell for showings. 619-867-1713



Russell Kochis

LRS Realty and Management



We follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5467573)