Port Hueneme, CA
214 Ocean Walk Ct
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

214 Ocean Walk Ct

214 Ocean Walk Court · (805) 886-1806
Location

214 Ocean Walk Court, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1429 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Remodeled & Updated! 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Baths in a spacious home. This very light & bright home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 5 fan lamps, a large private patio partially covered by an arbor, attached 2-car garage with roll-up door and abundant storage shelving, a great kitchen with Corion counters, a large living room with 2 story ceilings pre-wired for surround sound, and a private master suite with a large balcony, double vanity with granite counter tops, walk-in closet with built-in organizer, & private toilet. This stellar property is in an ideal location with a short 1.5 block walk to the beach with shopping and restaurants across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have any available units?
214 Ocean Walk Ct has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have?
Some of 214 Ocean Walk Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 Ocean Walk Ct currently offering any rent specials?
214 Ocean Walk Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 Ocean Walk Ct pet-friendly?
No, 214 Ocean Walk Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct offer parking?
Yes, 214 Ocean Walk Ct offers parking.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 Ocean Walk Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have a pool?
No, 214 Ocean Walk Ct does not have a pool.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have accessible units?
No, 214 Ocean Walk Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 Ocean Walk Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 Ocean Walk Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 Ocean Walk Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
