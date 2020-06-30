214 Ocean Walk Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Remodeled & Updated! 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Baths in a spacious home. This very light & bright home features hardwood floors, recessed lighting, 5 fan lamps, a large private patio partially covered by an arbor, attached 2-car garage with roll-up door and abundant storage shelving, a great kitchen with Corion counters, a large living room with 2 story ceilings pre-wired for surround sound, and a private master suite with a large balcony, double vanity with granite counter tops, walk-in closet with built-in organizer, & private toilet. This stellar property is in an ideal location with a short 1.5 block walk to the beach with shopping and restaurants across the street.