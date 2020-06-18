All apartments in Port Hueneme
182 Seaspray Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

182 Seaspray Way

182 Seaspray Way · No Longer Available
Location

182 Seaspray Way, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home. This 2-Story home will rent fast! Located in the gated community of Anacapa View and situated on a corner lot this home offers two private decks and enclosed private backyard, and just steps away from the pool and spa area which includes sauna.

As you walk up to your home there is an attached 2-Car garage with laundry area. Two guest rooms are located on the first floor, along with a full bathroom, access to garage and laundry area, and both guest rooms offer access to backyard.

Walk upstairs to your open concept living and kitchen area. Take in the views while your cooking in your kitchen or relaxing by your fireplace. The master bedroom and half bathroom are also located on this floor.

Master bedroom offers private deck with two separate closets, two vanities in master bathroom, and spacious stand up shower.

Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.

No Pets.

HOA maintains garden out front.
10$ HOA Move in Fee.

Tenant pays utilities.

** Please note that because of COVID-19 pool & spa area are currently restricted until further notice **

(RLNE5799289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 182 Seaspray Way have any available units?
182 Seaspray Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Hueneme, CA.
What amenities does 182 Seaspray Way have?
Some of 182 Seaspray Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 182 Seaspray Way currently offering any rent specials?
182 Seaspray Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 182 Seaspray Way pet-friendly?
No, 182 Seaspray Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 182 Seaspray Way offer parking?
Yes, 182 Seaspray Way does offer parking.
Does 182 Seaspray Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 182 Seaspray Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 182 Seaspray Way have a pool?
Yes, 182 Seaspray Way has a pool.
Does 182 Seaspray Way have accessible units?
No, 182 Seaspray Way does not have accessible units.
Does 182 Seaspray Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 182 Seaspray Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 182 Seaspray Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 182 Seaspray Way does not have units with air conditioning.
