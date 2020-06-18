182 Seaspray Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub sauna

Port Hueneme | Anacapa View | 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bathroom | Ocean Views - WOW! Take in the cool ocean air and breathtaking views of the ocean and islands from the comfort of your own home. This 2-Story home will rent fast! Located in the gated community of Anacapa View and situated on a corner lot this home offers two private decks and enclosed private backyard, and just steps away from the pool and spa area which includes sauna.



As you walk up to your home there is an attached 2-Car garage with laundry area. Two guest rooms are located on the first floor, along with a full bathroom, access to garage and laundry area, and both guest rooms offer access to backyard.



Walk upstairs to your open concept living and kitchen area. Take in the views while your cooking in your kitchen or relaxing by your fireplace. The master bedroom and half bathroom are also located on this floor.



Master bedroom offers private deck with two separate closets, two vanities in master bathroom, and spacious stand up shower.



Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.



No Pets.



HOA maintains garden out front.

10$ HOA Move in Fee.



Tenant pays utilities.



** Please note that because of COVID-19 pool & spa area are currently restricted until further notice **



(RLNE5799289)