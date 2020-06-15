Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme. The first floor offers one bedroom, one bathroom, the living room, kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove and microwave, and an outdoor patio. The second floor offers the large master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathroom, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. This home is located just a short distance to the beach!



No Pets

Utilities Not Included.

2 Car Garage



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4838019)