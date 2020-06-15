All apartments in Port Hueneme
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

129 E. Scott Street

129 East Scott Street · (805) 832-4075 ext. 107
Location

129 East Scott Street, Port Hueneme, CA 93041
Port Hueneme

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 129 E. Scott Street · Avail. Jul 1

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
129 E. Scott Street Available 07/01/20 Port Hueneme | 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Condo - Adorable 4 bedroom plus 2 bathroom UNFURNISHED condo in Port Hueneme. The first floor offers one bedroom, one bathroom, the living room, kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator, stove and microwave, and an outdoor patio. The second floor offers the large master suite, two additional bedrooms and bathroom, and a laundry room with a washer and dryer. This home is located just a short distance to the beach!

No Pets
Utilities Not Included.
2 Car Garage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4838019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 E. Scott Street have any available units?
129 E. Scott Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 E. Scott Street have?
Some of 129 E. Scott Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 E. Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 E. Scott Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 E. Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 129 E. Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Port Hueneme.
Does 129 E. Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 129 E. Scott Street does offer parking.
Does 129 E. Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 E. Scott Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 E. Scott Street have a pool?
No, 129 E. Scott Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 E. Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 129 E. Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 E. Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 129 E. Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 129 E. Scott Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 129 E. Scott Street does not have units with air conditioning.
