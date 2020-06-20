All apartments in Pomona
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

831 Sunburst Way

831 Sunburst Way · (818) 681-4975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

831 Sunburst Way, Pomona, CA 91767

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13 · Avail. now

$2,700

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area. The main level features one bedroom suite great for guests or in-laws. The middle level has an open floor plan with family room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The third level offers two spacious master suites. There is an inside laundry room with washer and dryer, also 2 car attached garage. The unit is conveniently located close to the Metro link and downtown Claremont, La Verne and Cal Poly Pomona.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 Sunburst Way have any available units?
831 Sunburst Way has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 Sunburst Way have?
Some of 831 Sunburst Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 Sunburst Way currently offering any rent specials?
831 Sunburst Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 Sunburst Way pet-friendly?
No, 831 Sunburst Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 831 Sunburst Way offer parking?
Yes, 831 Sunburst Way does offer parking.
Does 831 Sunburst Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 Sunburst Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 Sunburst Way have a pool?
No, 831 Sunburst Way does not have a pool.
Does 831 Sunburst Way have accessible units?
No, 831 Sunburst Way does not have accessible units.
Does 831 Sunburst Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 Sunburst Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 Sunburst Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 831 Sunburst Way does not have units with air conditioning.
