831 Sunburst Way

Fabulous townhouse located in the desirable Bonita Village Community. This turnkey unit was built in 2016 and shows like a model. It offers 3 BR & 3.5 BA with 1,850 SF of living area. The main level features one bedroom suite great for guests or in-laws. The middle level has an open floor plan with family room, dining room, and gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. The third level offers two spacious master suites. There is an inside laundry room with washer and dryer, also 2 car attached garage. The unit is conveniently located close to the Metro link and downtown Claremont, La Verne and Cal Poly Pomona.