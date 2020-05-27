All apartments in Pomona
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

628 E Mckinley Ave

628 East Mckinley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

628 East Mckinley Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
APPLICATION PENDING... Gorgeous remodeled mid-century home located in North Pomona. This gorgeous home features and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new windows, AC and furnace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and newer exterior/ interior paint, doors, fixtures and original hardwood floors. You also get an indoor laundry room with a large lot fully landscaped and the backyard is barbecue ready with a wooden deck, plenty of room for entertaining, and decorative accents all around. Plus an oversized two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage. You will be minutes away from the Claremont Colleges and the Village. This one is a must see and will not last long. NO PETS/NO SMOKING property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have any available units?
628 E Mckinley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 628 E Mckinley Ave have?
Some of 628 E Mckinley Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 E Mckinley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
628 E Mckinley Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E Mckinley Ave pet-friendly?
No, 628 E Mckinley Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 628 E Mckinley Ave does offer parking.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 E Mckinley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have a pool?
No, 628 E Mckinley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have accessible units?
No, 628 E Mckinley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 628 E Mckinley Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 628 E Mckinley Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 E Mckinley Ave has units with air conditioning.
