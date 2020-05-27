628 E Mckinley Ave

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING... Gorgeous remodeled mid-century home located in North Pomona. This gorgeous home features and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms, new windows, AC and furnace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and newer exterior/ interior paint, doors, fixtures and original hardwood floors. You also get an indoor laundry room with a large lot fully landscaped and the backyard is barbecue ready with a wooden deck, plenty of room for entertaining, and decorative accents all around. Plus an oversized two car garage with plenty of extra space for storage. You will be minutes away from the Claremont Colleges and the Village. This one is a must see and will not last long. NO PETS/NO SMOKING property.