59 Rolling Ridge Drive

Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION AND LOCATION. Spacious house located at well sought after nice community of Phillips Ranch. Surrounded by Mt. Sac. college , Polly Tech University, Western Medical university and well known Pomona College. Easy commuting with Freeway 60/57/71 minutes away. Easy access to shopping, schools and restaurants, and many more....
The house has 4 bed/3 full baths, total living area of 2400 square foot. 1 bed/1 full bath downstairs makes convenience to elderly and guest. spacious master bedroom and master bath with 2 other bedrooms located on the 2nd floor. 2 car garage attached. Individual laundry room. Large patio and fire pit makes the entertainment more enjoyable.
MUST SEE, MUST SEE AND MUST SEE