Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
523 San Francisco Ave
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM
523 San Francisco Ave
Location
523 San Francisco Ave, Pomona, CA 91767
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
air conditioning
Granite, NEW CABINETS, PRIVATE GARAGE with remote control opener, WASHER DRYER 1295,
you tube tour https://youtu.be/KIzt6sAs1fY
DON 909-446-5555
(RLNE1553626)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have any available units?
523 San Francisco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pomona, CA
.
What amenities does 523 San Francisco Ave have?
Some of 523 San Francisco Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 523 San Francisco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
523 San Francisco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 San Francisco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 523 San Francisco Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pomona
.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave offer parking?
Yes, 523 San Francisco Ave offers parking.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 523 San Francisco Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have a pool?
No, 523 San Francisco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have accessible units?
No, 523 San Francisco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 San Francisco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 San Francisco Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 523 San Francisco Ave has units with air conditioning.
