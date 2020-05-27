All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1728 W Phillips Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1728 W Phillips Drive
Last updated March 19 2020 at 8:36 AM

1728 W Phillips Drive

1728 West Phillips Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1728 West Phillips Drive, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
playground
garage
A beautiful home with lots of upgrades, Redbrick boasts the exterior front, custom wood door entry, Laminated wood floor through living room, hallway, bedrooms, Newer central a/c and Heating, open living room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen cabinets, recess lights, dual pane windows through out, remodeled bathrooms, Large patio, large backyard with kid playground like, walking distance to elementary school and community park, easy access to freeways and shopping centers, Washer and Dryer are included. Newer air conditioning and heating units

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have any available units?
1728 W Phillips Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 1728 W Phillips Drive have?
Some of 1728 W Phillips Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 W Phillips Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1728 W Phillips Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 W Phillips Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1728 W Phillips Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1728 W Phillips Drive offers parking.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1728 W Phillips Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have a pool?
No, 1728 W Phillips Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1728 W Phillips Drive has accessible units.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 W Phillips Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1728 W Phillips Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1728 W Phillips Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton