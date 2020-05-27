1728 W Phillips Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking playground garage

A beautiful home with lots of upgrades, Redbrick boasts the exterior front, custom wood door entry, Laminated wood floor through living room, hallway, bedrooms, Newer central a/c and Heating, open living room, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, kitchen cabinets, recess lights, dual pane windows through out, remodeled bathrooms, Large patio, large backyard with kid playground like, walking distance to elementary school and community park, easy access to freeways and shopping centers, Washer and Dryer are included. Newer air conditioning and heating units