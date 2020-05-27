All apartments in Pomona
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:27 PM

1529 Elysian Avenue

1529 Elysian Avenue
Location

1529 Elysian Avenue, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Must see very nice 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home located in Pomona. This property is with in close proximity to many shopping centers, restaurants, schools, parks, and the 10 freeway!

Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room with a fire place. The kitchen has tile counter tops and lots of cabinet space. The kitchen also has a small space that can include a small kitchen table. The laundry room is connected to the kitchen and includes washer and dryer hook-ups with a sink and an extra closet. The bedrooms are all very good-sized. Master bedroom has two closet areas with an attached bathroom that has a walk-in shower. Central ac included!

Included with this home is a 2-car garage and a very big backyard that has a portion of cement, grassy area, and a covered patio! Solar panels included and can save a lot on utility bills!

Included with rent but not warrantied: fridge in garage
Note: **No animals allowed**

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,210, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

