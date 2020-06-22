All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 1371 Groveside Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
1371 Groveside Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1371 Groveside Way

1371 Groveside Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1371 Groveside Place, Pomona, CA 91768

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call/Text/Email Listing Agent Chris Lee for a showing appointment.

714 383 7277 / chrisleerealtor@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1371 Groveside Way have any available units?
1371 Groveside Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
Is 1371 Groveside Way currently offering any rent specials?
1371 Groveside Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1371 Groveside Way pet-friendly?
No, 1371 Groveside Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 1371 Groveside Way offer parking?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not offer parking.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have a pool?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have a pool.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have accessible units?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1371 Groveside Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1371 Groveside Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton