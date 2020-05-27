135 E. Pearl St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.



This home features a front porch, perfect for enjoying the California weather. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room. Newer floors throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms is brand new. Very cute kitchen with pantry space. The single bathroom is good-sized.



This home includes a very spacious backyard with fence. Gardener included in rent! Washer and dryer hook-ups located in laundry room located off kitchen leading to backyard.



For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Listing by:

Mesa Properties Inc.

499-A N. Central Ave.

Upland, CA 91786

909-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.