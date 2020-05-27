135 E. Pearl St.

Amenities
Very nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.
This home features a front porch, perfect for enjoying the California weather. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room. Newer floors throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms is brand new. Very cute kitchen with pantry space. The single bathroom is good-sized.
This home includes a very spacious backyard with fence. Gardener included in rent! Washer and dryer hook-ups located in laundry room located off kitchen leading to backyard.
For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.
Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
