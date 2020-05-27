All apartments in Pomona
Find more places like 135 E. Pearl St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
135 E. Pearl St.
Last updated September 9 2019 at 9:06 PM

135 E. Pearl St.

135 East Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pomona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

135 East Pearl Street, Pomona, CA 91767

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Pomona. This home is within close proximity to shopping centers and is commuter friendly, as it is close to the 10 freeway.

This home features a front porch, perfect for enjoying the California weather. Upon entry into the home, there is a spacious living room. Newer floors throughout the home and carpet in the bedrooms is brand new. Very cute kitchen with pantry space. The single bathroom is good-sized.

This home includes a very spacious backyard with fence. Gardener included in rent! Washer and dryer hook-ups located in laundry room located off kitchen leading to backyard.

For more information or to schedule a showing please visit 123mesa.com or call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Listing by:
Mesa Properties Inc.
499-A N. Central Ave.
Upland, CA 91786
909-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 E. Pearl St. have any available units?
135 E. Pearl St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 135 E. Pearl St. have?
Some of 135 E. Pearl St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 E. Pearl St. currently offering any rent specials?
135 E. Pearl St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 E. Pearl St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 E. Pearl St. is pet friendly.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. offer parking?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not offer parking.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. have a pool?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not have a pool.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. have accessible units?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not have accessible units.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 135 E. Pearl St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 135 E. Pearl St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd
Pomona, CA 91767
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave
Pomona, CA 91767
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way
Pomona, CA 91766

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with Pool
Pomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CANorwalk, CA
Brea, CAPlacentia, CAVictorville, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State Polytechnic University-PomonaWestern University of Health Sciences
California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton