Home
/
Pomona, CA
/
12 Calle Del Cabos
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12 Calle Del Cabos

12 Calle Del Cabos · No Longer Available
Pomona
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

12 Calle Del Cabos, Pomona, CA 91766

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location Location Location!! Phillips Ranch rolling hills, green belts, Walking paths, AND parks. Low maintenance, single story home.. open kitchen with breakfast counter, - volume ceilings - Master bedroom has a fireplace, Master Bath has skylite, Wrap around patio, Lease Includes refrigerator washer & dryer. Attached two car garage. Near the 60, 57 and 71 freeways. EXCELLENT AREA - SINGLE STORY HOME - FENCED YARD - 2098.00 per month, $3500 security deposit - call or text Larry Black at 951-312-5609 - DRE #00674504 - DO NOT USE the THIRD PARTY TO CONTACT - YOU MUST CALL OR TEXT DIRECTLY TO LARRY BLACK AT 951-312-4609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have any available units?
12 Calle Del Cabos doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pomona, CA.
What amenities does 12 Calle Del Cabos have?
Some of 12 Calle Del Cabos's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Calle Del Cabos currently offering any rent specials?
12 Calle Del Cabos is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Calle Del Cabos pet-friendly?
No, 12 Calle Del Cabos is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pomona.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos offer parking?
Yes, 12 Calle Del Cabos offers parking.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12 Calle Del Cabos offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have a pool?
No, 12 Calle Del Cabos does not have a pool.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have accessible units?
No, 12 Calle Del Cabos does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Calle Del Cabos does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Calle Del Cabos have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Calle Del Cabos does not have units with air conditioning.
