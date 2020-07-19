12 Calle Del Cabos

Amenities

Location Location Location!! Phillips Ranch rolling hills, green belts, Walking paths, AND parks. Low maintenance, single story home.. open kitchen with breakfast counter, - volume ceilings - Master bedroom has a fireplace, Master Bath has skylite, Wrap around patio, Lease Includes refrigerator washer & dryer. Attached two car garage. Near the 60, 57 and 71 freeways. EXCELLENT AREA - SINGLE STORY HOME - FENCED YARD - 2098.00 per month, $3500 security deposit - call or text Larry Black at 951-312-5609 - DRE #00674504 - DO NOT USE the THIRD PARTY TO CONTACT - YOU MUST CALL OR TEXT DIRECTLY TO LARRY BLACK AT 951-312-4609