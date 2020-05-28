All apartments in Pleasant Hill
107 Oakvue Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 2:34 AM

107 Oakvue Road

107 Oakvue Road · (925) 290-6055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
Poets Corner

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
This property is an amazing find in Pleasant Hill!

This home has been newly painted and move in ready, has vinyl plank flooring, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit sits in a triplex, away from the road. There is an amazingly beautiful shared yard. Downstairs is a shared laundry area. (Garage is NOT included).

Wonderful location!! Near schools, shopping, dining, BART, freeway access and fantastic downtown Pleasant Hill!

You really must see to appreciate!

* Minimum one year lease $2095 and $2295 security deposit
* This property does not accept dogs - 1 cat is okay
* Water, Garbage and gas are included in rent
* No smoking
* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy
* Owner provides yard service.

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2061570?source=marketing

Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval

Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval
Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)

THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION check the link above.

Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE 02021557
(925) 658-1415 ext. 6

Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider
'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Oakvue Road have any available units?
107 Oakvue Road has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Oakvue Road currently offering any rent specials?
107 Oakvue Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Oakvue Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Oakvue Road is pet friendly.
Does 107 Oakvue Road offer parking?
Yes, 107 Oakvue Road offers parking.
Does 107 Oakvue Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Oakvue Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Oakvue Road have a pool?
No, 107 Oakvue Road does not have a pool.
Does 107 Oakvue Road have accessible units?
No, 107 Oakvue Road does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Oakvue Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Oakvue Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Oakvue Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Oakvue Road does not have units with air conditioning.
