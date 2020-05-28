107 Oakvue Road

Amenities

This property is an amazing find in Pleasant Hill!



This home has been newly painted and move in ready, has vinyl plank flooring, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, this unit sits in a triplex, away from the road. There is an amazingly beautiful shared yard. Downstairs is a shared laundry area. (Garage is NOT included).



Wonderful location!! Near schools, shopping, dining, BART, freeway access and fantastic downtown Pleasant Hill!



You really must see to appreciate!



* Minimum one year lease $2095 and $2295 security deposit

* This property does not accept dogs - 1 cat is okay

* Water, Garbage and gas are included in rent

* No smoking

* Owner requires renter's insurance for the duration of the tenancy

* Owner provides yard service.



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2061570?source=marketing



Lease must start within 2 weeks of approval



Full security deposit due within 24 hours of approval

Full month’s rent due at lease signing (2nd month is prorated if lease begins after the 1st)



THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN EASY SELF-VIEWING OPTION check the link above.



Jennifer D. Mastrogiorgio DRE 02021557

(925) 658-1415 ext. 6



Stokley Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider

'Disclaimer: Stokley Properties, Inc. is not responsible for 3rd party marketing'



