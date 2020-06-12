937 Arnold Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This historic home has been completely transformed to a modern day beauty! Enjoy the open floor plan and great kitchen with new white cabinets, concrete countertops and designer backsplash. New stainless appliances give this home an extra special touch. This home is perfect for a large family and offers four great sized bedrooms, two of which share a jack and Jill bathroom! No need to bring a lawn mower, enjoy the new turf in the backyard! Pets are welcome! Take a look for yourself and see first hand everything this home has to offer.