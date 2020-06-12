All apartments in Placentia
937 Arnold Drive
937 Arnold Drive

937 Arnold Drive · No Longer Available
Location

937 Arnold Drive, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This historic home has been completely transformed to a modern day beauty! Enjoy the open floor plan and great kitchen with new white cabinets, concrete countertops and designer backsplash. New stainless appliances give this home an extra special touch. This home is perfect for a large family and offers four great sized bedrooms, two of which share a jack and Jill bathroom! No need to bring a lawn mower, enjoy the new turf in the backyard! Pets are welcome! Take a look for yourself and see first hand everything this home has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Arnold Drive have any available units?
937 Arnold Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Arnold Drive have?
Some of 937 Arnold Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Arnold Drive currently offering any rent specials?
937 Arnold Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Arnold Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Arnold Drive is pet friendly.
Does 937 Arnold Drive offer parking?
No, 937 Arnold Drive does not offer parking.
Does 937 Arnold Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Arnold Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Arnold Drive have a pool?
No, 937 Arnold Drive does not have a pool.
Does 937 Arnold Drive have accessible units?
No, 937 Arnold Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Arnold Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 937 Arnold Drive has units with dishwashers.
