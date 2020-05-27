All apartments in Placentia
Find more places like 800 Sharon Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Placentia, CA
/
800 Sharon Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

800 Sharon Circle

800 Sharon Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Placentia
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

800 Sharon Circle, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to this bright and newly remodeled home in Northpoint at Alta Vista. Home features 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room, patio and 2 attached car garage. New wood floor and fresh Interior Paint throughout, recessed lights in kitchen and living room. New gas stove/oven & range hood; New air-conditioning & furnace; remodeled new shower room. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa; Walking trails and green belts throughout and surrounded by Alta Vista Golf Course. Award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District, close to shopping, and restaurants! Tenant to pay utilities and renters insurance. No Pets, Non-smoker please. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Sharon Circle have any available units?
800 Sharon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Sharon Circle have?
Some of 800 Sharon Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Sharon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
800 Sharon Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Sharon Circle pet-friendly?
No, 800 Sharon Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 800 Sharon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 800 Sharon Circle does offer parking.
Does 800 Sharon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Sharon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Sharon Circle have a pool?
Yes, 800 Sharon Circle has a pool.
Does 800 Sharon Circle have accessible units?
No, 800 Sharon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Sharon Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Sharon Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union Place
1500 Cherry St
Placentia, CA 92870
Sedona
1630 Orchard Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr
Placentia, CA 92870
Carlyle Square Apartment Homes
266 Backs Ln
Placentia, CA 92870
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St
Placentia, CA 92870

Similar Pages

Placentia 1 BedroomsPlacentia 2 Bedrooms
Placentia Apartments with BalconyPlacentia Dog Friendly Apartments
Placentia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAFountain Valley, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CARancho Santa Margarita, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CA
Cerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CALake Elsinore, CADana Point, CARialto, CACypress, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles