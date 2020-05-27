800 Sharon Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to this bright and newly remodeled home in Northpoint at Alta Vista. Home features 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath, open floor plan with kitchen, dining room, living room, patio and 2 attached car garage. New wood floor and fresh Interior Paint throughout, recessed lights in kitchen and living room. New gas stove/oven & range hood; New air-conditioning & furnace; remodeled new shower room. Community amenities include a swimming pool and spa; Walking trails and green belts throughout and surrounded by Alta Vista Golf Course. Award-winning Placentia-Yorba Linda School District, close to shopping, and restaurants! Tenant to pay utilities and renters insurance. No Pets, Non-smoker please. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN!!