Placentia, CA
668 Highlander Avenue
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

668 Highlander Avenue

668 Highlander Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

668 Highlander Avenue, Placentia, CA 92870

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single family property that has been recently updated. Kitchen has new granite countertops. Interior has been painted and mini blinds have been installed in most of the windows. Master bathroom has new shower enclosure. Flooring includes laminate, ceramic tile and new carpet. From the entry, step into the living room that overlooks the neighborhood from the end of the cul-de-sac. Continue into the kitchen that includes a breakfast counter, eating area and stainless appliances. The family room is open to the kitchen and then opens to the covered patio in the large and private back yard. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the other side of the downstairs and includes a fireplace and walk-in closet. A second bedroom and bathroom are also on this level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 Highlander Avenue have any available units?
668 Highlander Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Placentia, CA.
How much is rent in Placentia, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Placentia Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 Highlander Avenue have?
Some of 668 Highlander Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 Highlander Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
668 Highlander Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 Highlander Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 668 Highlander Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Placentia.
Does 668 Highlander Avenue offer parking?
No, 668 Highlander Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 668 Highlander Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 668 Highlander Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 Highlander Avenue have a pool?
No, 668 Highlander Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 668 Highlander Avenue have accessible units?
No, 668 Highlander Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 668 Highlander Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 Highlander Avenue has units with dishwashers.
