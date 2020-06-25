668 Highlander Avenue

Amenities

Single family property that has been recently updated. Kitchen has new granite countertops. Interior has been painted and mini blinds have been installed in most of the windows. Master bathroom has new shower enclosure. Flooring includes laminate, ceramic tile and new carpet. From the entry, step into the living room that overlooks the neighborhood from the end of the cul-de-sac. Continue into the kitchen that includes a breakfast counter, eating area and stainless appliances. The family room is open to the kitchen and then opens to the covered patio in the large and private back yard. The master bedroom and bathroom are on the other side of the downstairs and includes a fireplace and walk-in closet. A second bedroom and bathroom are also on this level.